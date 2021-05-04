Meghan McCain Would Rather Eat a Muddy Tire Than Have to Watch Royal Family Do Anything
Megan McCain was on The View today, as she always is. At one point, discussion centered on the royal family across the pod. McCain expressed her distaste for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. After hearing about how the royal family treated Meghan Markle in the stunning interview with Oprah Winfrey that captured the attention of the world earlier this year, McCain says she would rather "eat a muddy tire" than have anything to do with or follow the lives of Prince Charles and Camilla specifically, but also the royal family at large.
That's all well and good. The royal family has suffered blowout losses in the court of public opinion over the last few months. It's no surprise that people are going on TV and lambasting them.
What I would like to focus on is that particular analogy McCain chose to use. Maybe I'm just not familiar, but I have never heard anyone say they'd rather eat a tire than do anything, much less a muddy tire.
Why does it have to be muddy? Would it really be that much worse than eating a regular tire? Insult to injury, for sure, but for the purpose of this particular segment, it seemed unnecessary.
As my managing editor Kyle Koster pointed out, a Muddy Tire also sounds like a dessert drink of some type. It inspires thoughts of Mudslides but with a twist. Maybe Fat Tire beers can team up with the Mudslide team and give us something good.
Another strange saying to add to the repertoire.