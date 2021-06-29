Meghan McCain: American Athletes Protesting is a National Security Risk
By Liam McKeone
Jun 29, 2021, 11:45 AM EDT
There has been much ado about Olympian Gwen Berry's decision to protest the National Anthem during the Tokyo 2020 trials over the weekend. On Monday, FOX News' Dan Crenshaw demanded Berry be removed from the team. Today, Meghan McCain went on The View to argue that American athletes protesting on a national stage is just giving Russia easy propaganda to work with, which in turn makes it a national security risk.
Seriously.
I thought we'd already heard every possible argument against athletes exercising their right to protest in front of a huge audience. Yet here's McCain, surprising us all.
Each day brings a new beginning and a fresh argument, I suppose.