Roundup: Meghan Fahy at SAG Awards; Jake Paul Loses to Tommy Fury; Manny Machado, Padres Agree to Extension
Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury ... Padres, Manny Machado agree to 11-year, $350 million extension ... Winter storm that whacked California heads east ... Nevada Democrats are a mess right now ... More revelations about George Santos surface ... Stock futures mostly flat heading into Monday ... Lab leak theory of COVID origination gains steam ... Biden's student loan forgiveness plan to go before Supreme Court ... "Cocaine Bear" made $23 million this weekend ... The real story of "Cocaine Bear" ... SAG Awards winners list ... Lakers rally from 27 points down to beat Mavericks ... Quin Snyder signs five-year deal to coach Atlanta Hawks ... Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta makes bid on Washington Commanders ... Rangers K'Andre Miller ejected for spitting at opponent ...
The latest SNL short from Please Don't Destroy.
A scouting report on Happy Gilmore.
Tom Cruise on doing insane stunts and working with Val Kilmer on Top Gun: Maverick.
Caitlin Clark hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for No. 6 Iowa to beat No. 2 Indiana.
Cake -- "Love You Madly"