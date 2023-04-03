The Big Lead
Roundup: Megan Moroney Won Big at CMT Awards; WWE On Verge of Sale; Chelsea Fired Graham Potter

Ryan Phillips
2023 CMT Music Awards – Winner's Circle
2023 CMT Music Awards – Winner's Circle
More extreme weather to his U.S. this week ... Parisians vote to ban e-scooters ... John Fetterman discussed his depression, recovery ... Nasdaq futures slipped heading into Monday ... LSU blew out Iowa to win women's NCAA Tournament ... Saudi-led oil producers further reduce output ... Silicon Valley Bank's risk model predicted collapse ... Endeavor close to deal to buy WWE ... "Dungeons & Dragons" rolled to $38.5 million opening weekend ... Megan Moroney won Female Breakthrough Video at CMT Awards ... Boston Bruins the fourth team to 60 wins in a season ... Kris Letang played in his 1,000th career game ... Chelsea fired Graham Potter ... Vikings' seven-year old stadium already needs $280 million in upgrades ... The Padres finally looked the part ...

What pro days mean for top NFL prospects [Yahoo Sports]

Eight overreactions after a fascinating MLB opening weekend [MLB.com]

Damian Lillard, you don't want to be the face of this [Defector]

Latest 2023 NFL mock drat [CBS Sports]

Breaking down Season 4, Episode 2 of Succession [The Ringer]

Shane McMahon blew out his knee at WrestleMania 39 [The Big Lead]

The first trailer for Marvel's Secret Invasion.

Please Don't Destroy's latest for Saturday Night Live.

Jordan Schlansky's origin story with Conan O'Brien.

Deftons -- "Ohms"

