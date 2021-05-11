Medina Spirit Canceled, Elon Musk on SNL and the Paul-Mayweather Circus
By Kyle Koster
May 11, 2021, 8:51 AM EDT
Recapping an extremely outrageous sports weekend that saw Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit disqualified for failing a drug test, Elon Musk try to pump up Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live only to have it backfire, and some unexpected, totally unscripted drama between Floyd Mayweather and the brothers Paul. The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas joins to try to make some sense out of any part of all this.
Confusing stuff.