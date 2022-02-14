Mecole Hardman Ripped Eli Apple on Twitter After Super Bowl
Mecole Hardman really went for it after Super Bowl LVI. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver threw salt in Eli Apple's wounds after the Cincinnati Bengals receiver surrendered the winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp.
Apple had 1-on-1 coverage on Kupp on the goal line and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went right at him on the decisive play. Here's what happened:
That touchdown gave the Rams a 23-20 lead, which was their eventual margin of victory.
Hardman was savage in the aftermath:
Apple and his Bengals beat Hardman's Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game two weeks ago. There are some hard feelings between the two of them, likely related to Apple ripping Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill after their matchup in the AFC title game.
Apple's former New Orleans Saints teammate Michael Thomas piled on:
Yeah that's a rough night for Apple after being beaten on the NFL's biggest stage.