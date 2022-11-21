Mecole Hardman Broke His TV Watching Chiefs-Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Los Angeles Chargers in another primetime thriller last night, 30-27. They did so without one of their top receivers as Mecole Hardmam was placed on IR with an abdomen/illness issue earlier in the week. Hardman watched the game from home and live-tweeted throughout the contest.
Apparently Hardman's frustration boiled over and he reached a breaking point near the end of the game that resulted in him hurling his remote control at his television and breaking it.
Given the timestamp on the first tweet it's likely Hardman broke his TV right after the Chargers scored a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes left. This, of course, was an in-the-moment emotional reaction because the rational mind realized that there was no chance Patrick Mahomes was going to lose that game.
More amusing was the fact that Hardman was unable to pivot quickly enough to a different device to watch his team's final drive. Instead he frantically tweeted asking if his team won.
Hopefully Hardman gets back on the field sooner rather than later for the sake of his future televisions.