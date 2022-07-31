Stunning Video of Lightning in the Sky Above the McKinney Fire
The McKinney fire near the California - Oregon exploded in size over the weekend because of extreme weather conditions. Firefighters have been unable to contain the blaze and the main focus right now is to evacuate people from their homes. The extreme heat from the fire caused the formation of a gigantic pyrocumulonimbus cloud.
Here's timelapse video of the sky in Siskiyou County that shows intense lightning cutting through the smoke to light up the sky. In addition to the McKinney fire, two other fires burning in the same county have combined.
The images are as incredible as they are terrifying.