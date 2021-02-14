French Skier Crashes and Then Does a 180 and Lands Safely Back on His Skis
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 14, 2021, 2:24 PM EST
Maxence Muzaton is a French downhill skier who competed in the 2018 Olympics. The 30 year old was competing in the Alpine World Ski Championships on Sunday when disaster struck. Muzaton was traveling more than 70mph when he wiped out and then remarkably bounced back onto his skis facing the wrong direction. It was the ultimate I totally meant to do that recovery.
Here's the full video with the French commentary.
It truly was incredible. Right about here his life probably flashed before his eyes. Instead he spun back around and safely skied over to some race officials.
Amazingly, Muzaton did something similar less than two weeks ago. It's a delicate balancing act making avoiding perilous ski accidents your calling card, but everyone needs their own corner.