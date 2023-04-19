Max Scherzer Flips Out After Being Ejected Following Glove, Hand Check
Max Scherzer was ejected on Tuesday after umpires checked his glove and hands for foreign substances during a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During they check, Scherzer was adamant he wasn't using any sticky substances and was forcefully pleading his case to the umpires. That effort was all in vain, as he was ejected and immediately flipped out about the decision.
Here's the scene:
Another angle:
In this video you can see Scherzer insisting it was just rosin on his hands.
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter didn't offer his ace much support there, leading many to the conclusion that he knew something was up.
Scherzer has often been incredibly annoyed with MLB's new checks for sticky substances. Back in 2021, he got ticked off when then-Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi asked umpires to check him.
It's worth noting, the Mets are still talking about Joe Musgrove's performance at Citi Field from the playoffs last season, where Showalter demanded the San Diego Padres ace be checked for sticky stuff. Musgrove passed inspection after the Mets made a huge deal about it. Even Brian Kenny couldn't let it go afterwards.
So yeah, this has to be pretty embarrassing for them.