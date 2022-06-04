Max Scherzer's Dog Bit His Non-Throwing Hand
Max Scherzer is currently on the IL rehabbing an oblique strain after a scalding start to the year for the New York Mets. A report from the New York Post today indicates Scherzer's rehab stint hasn't exactly been a low key affair, reporting Scherzer's dog bit his non-throwing hand. Per the Post:
LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer has a new injury to mend, but likely not one that will cost him additional time on the injured list.
At home in Florida, the Mets right-hander was bitten by one of his dogs in recent days, according to a source. The bite was to Scherzer’s non-pitching (left) hand, lessening the team’s concern. Scherzer is on the IL with an oblique strain and rehabbing for a potential July return to the Mets.
Talk about disaster narrowly avoided. It would've been standard Mets luck for Scherzer to hurt something important while he's at home rehabbing, especially to something like his own dog biting him. That's right up there with Francisco Lindor missing time after jamming his finger in a hotel door earlier this season.
The Mets are comfortably leading the NL East despite Scherzer's absence, but hopefully Scherzer's dog chills out and New York doesn't have to worry about anything.