Max Kellerman: LeBron's Body Will Break Down in the Playoffs
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 05 2020
LeBron James dominated the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday as the Lakers improved to 38-11 on the season. LeBron scored 36 points on 20 field goal attempts in 34 minutes. It was an exceptional offensive performance in a normal number of minutes. LeBron is currently averaging a career-low 34.8 minutes per game this season. So naturally someone - in this case, Max Kellerman - has a problem with whether or not his body will be able to hold up through the playoffs.
Kellerman is concerned because Kobe Bryant's body broke down at a similar age, but LeBron is an alien who plays whenever he can. And he almost always can, so he almost always does. LeBron already started to scale things back last season when he averaged a then-career-low 35.2 minutes a game. Not to mention he didn't have to play an extra 18-23 games in the postseason for the first time in a decade.
LeBron doesn't load manage like Kawhi Leonard, who-- at just 28-years old-- already needs to worry about whether his body will hold up. He'll be there in the playoffs and he'll average his customary near-triple-double.