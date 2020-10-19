Max Kellerman and Dan Orlovsky Got in a Heated Argument About Carson Wentz
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 19, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
You know an argument has gone off the rails when Stephen A. Smith has to step in and calm everyone down. That's exactly what happened on Monday's First Take. Max Kellerman and Dan Orlovsky were in the middle of a discussion about Carson Wentz when things got heated.
Orlovsky thinks criticism of Wentz is overblown, while Kellerman thinks he's terrible and Jalen Hurts should be starting for the Philadelphia Eagles. The entire time, Smith sat there quietly before finally stepping in to tell both men to calm down.
Check this out, you may never see it again:
Both guys make valid points and Wentz has certainly not been good this year, but we don't truly know how much of it is his strictly his fault. The Eagles have a roster decimated by injuries and have played very good teams the past two weeks in the Steelers and Ravens.
Regardless of who is right, seeing Smith step in to stop two guys arguing is pretty hilarious.