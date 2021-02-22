Max Homa Gives Awesome, Emotional Interview after Winning Genesis Invitational
By Kyle Koster | Feb 21, 2021, 7:14 PM EST
Max Homa defeated Tony Finau on the second playoff hole to capture victory Sunday evening at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. It was the second PGA Tour victory for Homa, who was born in nearby Burbank and spent his youth attending this tournament.
He was understandably emotional in his victorious interview with CBS' Amanda Balionis. Fighting back tears, Homa mentioned his history with the venue and all it means to him, as well as throwing his name alongside the Dodgers and Lakers in L.A.'s claim to the City of Champions belt.
If there were ever the time for a flex, this was it.
Homa had an opportunity to win in regulation but missed a three-footer to allow the playoff. It would have been a monumental bummer for him to see the tournament slip away at the Eleventh Hour, so you can't help but feel happy for him because it obviously means a great deal.
Although, it's easy to also feel bad for Tony Finau, who posted his 44th Top Ten finish and is somehow seeking his second career win. It's beginning to defy logic how he can be so consistently competitive without breaking through for another win.