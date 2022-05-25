Mavericks - Warriors Game Sees Rare NBA Rain Delay
By Stephen Douglas
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks played Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. The game was delayed as the teams tried to begin the second half because the roof started leaking.
Towels were used. Necks were craned. Fingers were pointed. Eventually, maintainance made their way up to the source of the leak and diverted the liquid away from the corner of the court and into a tunnel.
This is apparently the second time this happened in Dallas this season. The Mavericks have played at American Airlines Center since 2001 with nine years remaining on their lease so like any tenant, they will be talking to the landlord very soon.