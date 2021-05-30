Mauricio Dubon Took Clayton Kershaw Deep, Hit Him With Trevor Bauer 'Sword' Celebration
Mauricio Dubon was feeling himself Sunday after he took future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw deep. The the San Francisco Giants shortstop took aim at Trevor Bauer by breaking out his "sword" celebration as he crossed home plate.
Here's Dubon's home run:
And here's the "sword":
Bauer probably won't be offended by this, as he's been open about wanting hitters to celebrate when they hit home runs, just like he celebrates on the mound. That said, Kershaw might not be cool with it. He's a bit more old school in his approach to the game.
The Los Angeles Dodgers great was getting lit up by the Giants on Sunday, allowing five runs in the first four innings as San Francisco raced to a 5-0 lead. The Giants are on the verge of taking three of four in their weekend series at Chavez Ravine and Dubon was having a blast with it.