VIDEO: Redskins Cornerback Maurice Smith Knocked Out by Knee to Helmet
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29 2019
Washington Redskins cornerback Maurice Smith went low for a tackle on Ezekiel Elliott early in Sunday's game and was knocked out by the star running back's knee. In a scary scene, Smith was carted off the field and immediately ruled out with a concussion.
Check out the hit below:
Here's another angle:
Washington immediately announced him out with a concussion after that scary scene.
Smith is in his third NFL season and his first with Washington. He spent his first two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old North Carolina native went to Alabama out of high school but transferred to Georgia in 2016 as a grad transfer. He spent one year at UGA and was named a captain. Hopefully Smith winds up being OK, but that was really hard to watch.
The Dallas Cowboys lead Washington 6-0 in the first quarter as the Cowboys try to secure a playoff spot.