VIDEO: Redskins Cornerback Maurice Smith Knocked Out by Knee to Helmet By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29 2019 Maurice Smith knocked out by Ezekiel Elliott's knee

Washington Redskins cornerback Maurice Smith went low for a tackle on Ezekiel Elliott early in Sunday's game and was knocked out by the star running back's knee. In a scary scene, Smith was carted off the field and immediately ruled out with a concussion.

Injury update: Maurice Smith is OUT for the game with a concussion. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 29, 2019

Check out the hit below:

Maurice Smith just got knocked out cold trying to tackle Ezekiel Elliot #NFL #Redskins #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/SiT2irKUNC — Koichi Take (@157pictures) December 29, 2019

Here's another angle:

#WASvsDAL: It appeared to be Ezekiel Elliott down with an injury. Turns out LB, Maurice Smith is leaving on a stretcher ?.



#DallasCowboys | #HTTR pic.twitter.com/CA3yrTFY1B — Mike Dixon Sports (@dixon_sports) December 29, 2019

Washington immediately announced him out with a concussion after that scary scene.

Smith is in his third NFL season and his first with Washington. He spent his first two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The 24-year-old North Carolina native went to Alabama out of high school but transferred to Georgia in 2016 as a grad transfer. He spent one year at UGA and was named a captain. Hopefully Smith winds up being OK, but that was really hard to watch.

The Dallas Cowboys lead Washington 6-0 in the first quarter as the Cowboys try to secure a playoff spot.