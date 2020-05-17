Matthew Wolff's Swing Will Earn Him a Lot of Fans
By Ryan Phillips | May 17 2020
Golf returned to our televisions on Sunday, as Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson took on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a skins game for charity. The TaylorMade Driving Relief event was was a 2v2 matchup held at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. It raised money for the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation to help in their efforts against COVID-19.
At this point I'm sure many of you are wondering, who the hell is Matthew Wolff?
Wolff is a 21-year-old California native with an incredibly odd swing. He helped Oklahoma State win the 2018 NCAA title, and also won the 2019 NCAA individual title. After those successes, he turned pro in June of 2019 and already has a win on the PGA Tour. Wolff is sponsored by TaylorMade and could be the company's next young gun, so obviously they wanted him to be a part of this match. It makes sense, though he's not exactly a household name.
Folks watching on Sunday were treated to a crash course in Wolff's crazy swing that generates a ton of power. He won both long drive holes on the day with ease:
Golf instructor George Gankas fixed Wolff's swing in a fascinating process that upped the young golfer's game considerably.
Now it looks like this:
Wolff can absolutely hammer the ball and given his driving prowess and unorthodox swing, he's likely to earn a lot of fans. He's truly fun to watch because his set up and approach are just so different.