Kelly Stafford Threw a Pretzel at a 49ers Fan During an Altercation
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams looked awful during a 31-10 loss against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night. The defeat created a lot of questions about the Rams moving forward. While that drama unfolded on the field, it was nothing compared to what was going on in the stands at Levi's Stadium with Stafford's wife Kelly.
Apparently, Kelly had a run-in with some 49ers fans, one of whom was talking trash to the group she was at the game with. According to a witness, Stafford snapped and threw a soft pretzel at the man, kicking off an altercation. Security stepped in and moved Stafford's group to other seats.
A fellow fan jumped into Stafford's Instagram comments and called her out for the incident, and Stafford apologized for what happened. Here's what she had to say for herself:
"Girl I knowwwww I'm an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously I needed to do it completely different! I'm embarrassed too! Sorry you had to witness me in my weak moment!"
Well at least she's apologizing for it. But there is no excuse, absolutely none, for wasting a perfectly good soft pretzel. That's a jailable offense.