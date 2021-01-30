Matthew Stafford Thinks He Could Wind Up With the Rams
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 29, 2021, 7:53 PM EST
Matthew Stafford will have a new home in 2021 but it remains to be seen where he'll end up. The Detroit Lions have said they'll work to trade him and Stafford wants a fresh start elsewhere. It's only a matter of time before a deal gets done. Apparently, the 32-year-old quarterback thinks he could wind up with the Los Angeles Rams.
I'm not sure how this could even work. The Rams don't have the draft capital it would likely take to acquire a guy like Stafford, and they have Jared Goff's massive contract on their ledger. LA traded its first-round pick in 2021 to the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of the Jalen Ramsey deal. That trade also included a fourth-rounder, further depleting it's collection of picks.
Goff's deal is far more concerning in this scenario though. Cutting him would cost the Rams $65.2 million in dead cap. Trading him would create a $22.2 million dead cap hit. So even if they were able to include Goff in a trade for Stafford, they would still absorb a huge cap penalty.
It doesn't seem possible for Stafford to wind up on the Rams given all the obstacles. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and others are interested in Detroit's quarterback and don't have LA's cap issues.
We'll see how this plays out, but Stafford seems to think there's a path to get him to the Rams.