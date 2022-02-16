Matthew Stafford Is Having a Hell of a Time at the Rams Super Bowl Parade
Matthew Stafford is feeling himself today after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a victory at Super Bowl LVI. During the team's Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, Stafford appeared to be developing a close relationship with a bottle of tequila. And it showed when he stepped to the mic to give a speech.
Here's Stafford with said bottle of 1942:
Stafford was clearly enjoying himself on Wednesday as videos from the event showed. Tom Brady even had some friendly advice after his, um, "issues" during the Buccaneers' parade last year:
But hey, good for Stafford. He's worked his entire career for this moment and deserves to celebrate. Party like crazy, Matty.