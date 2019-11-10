Matthew Stafford Out Vs. Bears, Jeff Driskel In By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 10 2019 Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Matthew Stafford will miss today's game in Chicago. Ian Rapoport was the first to report he was out, and Adam Schefter added that it was because he has broken bones in his back and doctors declined to allow him to play.

Jeff Driskel, who started five games for the Bengals in 2018, is slated to get the start against the Bears. Cincinnati went 1-4 in those games as Driskel completed 59.7 percent of his passes, had six touchdowns and two interceptions, and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise as Stafford had started 136 consecutive games for the Lions.