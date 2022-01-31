This Time Dan Orlovsky Is Taking a Literal Matthew Stafford Victory Lap
There are few bigger Matthew Stafford supporters in the media than Dan Orlovsky and that's just fine because he represents our select group of true believers. It is time for yet another victory lap for all of those whose faith never wavered, a fun new tradition that hopefully gets another moment two weeks from today after the Super Bowl. If that happens, Orlovsky will have to escalate his performance from the one he turned in today on Get Up, which included running around the studio like Grandpa Joe after Charlie Bucket found a Golden Ticket.
I would not be surprised to learn Orlovsky is a big Dude Perfect fan. Would recognize that post-trick shot celebration anywhere.