Matthew McConaughey's Doritos 3D Super Bowl LV Commercial Is a Winner
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 7, 2021, 7:23 PM EST
Doritos decided it's time to move out of the 2D world and into 3D. The company announced its new product in a commercial during Super Bowl LV and got Matthew McConaughey to help. It was a solid effort with a funny end that Twitter has reacted positively to.
As the commercial starts, a flat version of McConaughey ("Flat Matthew") is lamenting that he doesn't feel like himself, and that life used to feel fuller. Mindy Kaling and Jimmy Kimmel make appearances as he looks odd and struggles with life looking like a cardboard cutout. Then he spots Doritos 3D in a vending machine.
He slides himself in, pops on in, savors it and immediately turns back into the 3D version of himself. Only now he's trapped in a vending machine. It's a good one.
Check it out:
I do love the disclaimer "Do not attempt if you're a 3D person." Well done, Doritos.