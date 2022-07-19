Matthew Berry Launching New Fantasy Sports Website
When Matthew Berry's 15-year run at ESPN came to a close last week, the smart money was on the fantasy sports expert announcing a fresh venture sooner rather than later. And sure enough, this morning we have such an update. Berry and Spotlight Sports Group have teamed up on Fantasy Life, a new website billed as "a full-featured and stats-supported custom website with everything you expect from the leader in fantasy football."
The site will support Berry's Fantasy Life Newsletter, which touts over 300,000 active subscribers. Both sides of the project spoke to their excitement.
“When anyone looks to do something right in fantasy sports, they find Rick Wolf,” said Matthew Berry. “Spotlight Sports Group’s product division in the US has delivered top-notch solutions for many in fantasy sports and sports betting, and we wanted to partner with the best.”
“Since our time with Rotoworld, we have wanted to work together again’’ said Rick Wolf, a long-time Fantasy Sports leader and Spotlight Sports Group’s SVP of Partnerships. “With Eliot Crist as CEO it makes this an even easier partnership as no-one outside of Spotlight Sports Group better understands how to maximize our systems, especially the ToolsMaker, to deliver content, personalization and interactivity to their audience.”
Timing-wise, this all makes sense. August is the most important month on the fantasy football calendar and hitting the ground running in time for all those drafts is paramount. The value of the newsletter cannot be undervalued and Berry will get to be at the center of the frame. There was speculation he would be headed to a larger outfit and perhaps the future will include other roles, but for now, all of this seems like a perfect fit.