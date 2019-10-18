Matthew Berry Advised Jay-Z in Fantasy Draft, Where They Got in Standoff With Irv Gotti By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 18 2019

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz did its final show in Bristol for the week today, and a theme of today's program has been random celebrity interactions. There was Tim Kurkjian, who stood behind Jessica Alba in line at the famous ESPN cafeteria without realizing who she was, and then there was Matthew Berry, who advised Jay-Z in a recent fantasy football draft and unbeknownst to him at the time got in a big standoff with legendary hip-hop mogul Irv Gotti in the process:

Take it from @MatthewBerryTMR: When Jay-Z invites you to his fantasy draft, don't yell at Irv Gotti ?



- Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/MDXYRShHLT — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) October 18, 2019

It is sometimes crazy to think about how if you've been on ESPN for a certain amount of time you are a massive celebrity to sports fans, whose ranks include, well, massiver* celebrities. Make sure you stick around this story long enough for its culmination -- the payoff is worth it.

*Not a word, but should be.