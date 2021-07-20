Matt Sullivan, Author of 'Can't Knock The Hustle,' Discusses His Writing Process and Embedding With the Nets
Matt Sullivan is the author of "Can't Knock The Hustle," a new book about the Brooklyn Nets. He embedded with the organization for over a year and was with Brooklyn for the rollercoaster events of 2020, from the pandemic to social unrest to the bubble playoffs and everything in between.
Matt joined the Press Pass Podcast to discuss what it was like writing his first book and how his past experiences as an investigative reporter and editor helped shape who he became as a book author. He also touched upon how the book evolved from when he first embedded early in the 2019-20 season to what the final product ultimately became.
Listen to the full podcast below, and subscribe to the Press Pass Podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Check out "Can't Knock The Hustle" via Matt's website.