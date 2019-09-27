Matt Stafford Suffers Hip Injury, Questionable for Sunday By William Pitts | Sep 27 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have gotten off to a promising 2-0-1 start this season, but their quest to stay undefeated may have hit a roadblock today.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford has suffered a hip injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs https://t.co/RFKfeljtn3 — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 27, 2019

Quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a hip injury in practice earlier today and has taken limited reps. If Stafford misses Sunday's game, it will snap a streak of 131 consecutive starts that dates back to September 11th, 2011, the sixth-longest such streak in NFL history and the third-longest by an active quarterback, trailing only Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.

More importantly, it will be a crucial setback for the Lions as they take on the similarly-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, who look to be the NFL's hottest team. Behind Stafford in Detroit's quarterback rotation are undrafted rookie David Blough and Jeff Driskel, the latter of whom has six touchdowns and two interceptions as a former Cincinnati Bengal.