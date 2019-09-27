The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Matt Stafford Suffers Hip Injury, Questionable for Sunday

By William Pitts | Sep 27 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 22: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Lions defeated the Eagles 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have gotten off to a promising 2-0-1 start this season, but their quest to stay undefeated may have hit a roadblock today.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a hip injury in practice earlier today and has taken limited reps. If Stafford misses Sunday's game, it will snap a streak of 131 consecutive starts that dates back to September 11th, 2011, the sixth-longest such streak in NFL history and the third-longest by an active quarterback, trailing only Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.

More importantly, it will be a crucial setback for the Lions as they take on the similarly-undefeated Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, who look to be the NFL's hottest team. Behind Stafford in Detroit's quarterback rotation are undrafted rookie David Blough and Jeff Driskel, the latter of whom has six touchdowns and two interceptions as a former Cincinnati Bengal.