Matt Rosendale's Comedic Bit During House Speaker Vote Did Not Go Over Well
The House of Representatives is currently conducting its 12th vote to find a new Speaker and one could argue that they are no closer to completing that task than when they first started. Although Kevin McCarthy is picking up a few votes and the weekend is coming and eventually something has to give. He appeared to have even more momentum when Rep. Matt Rosendale from Montana had his shared his selection. And used it as an opportunity to do a little comedy, saying Kevin ... Hern.
Hern, from Oklahoma, is among the group siphoning off a few Republican votes and keeping this whole exercise going.
Rosendale's bit was not met with great enthusiasm, unless deep, gutteral groans are a sign people are having fun.