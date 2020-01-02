ESPN Showed Matt Rhule Spit On Himself During the Sugar Bowl By Stephen Douglas | Jan 01 2020 Matt Rhule during the Sugar Bowl. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Baylor Bears coach Matt Rhule has a lot on his mind. Between the Bears trying to make a second-half comeback against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and all the NFL job offers, it's easy to get distracted. So it probably shouldn't come as a surprise to see him spit on himself during the Sugar Bowl.

Matt Rhule spit and it fell on his shirt LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/XVhBtxdJB2 — Boo Boo Shoester (@FTBeard11) January 2, 2020

This is by far the worst Rhule has ever looked as a coach. He was shown a few minutes later and the loogie was still there. So on the one hand, he doesn't require a get back coach. On the other, a get back coach would probably have a napkin or something for him to clean up.