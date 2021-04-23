Matt Rhule's Desert Island Musical Artist is Dave Matthews Band
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule revealed he asked NFL draft prospects which artist they would choose if they were stranded on an island and could only listen to one. Then he had to answer the question himself, and his answer revealed a lot. Rhule claimed Dave Matthews Band was his pick, but his choice for his favorite song drew scorn from NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano.
Here's what Rhule said that set Siciliano off:
There's a lot to dissect here. First off, Rhule is 46, so his love for Dave Matthews makes sense. He was likely in college when they broke big in 1994 with the release of Under the Table and Dreaming. This all tracks.
That said, picking "You & Me" as your favorite Dave Matthews Band song is a garbage take. It's not close to the band's best work, though maybe there's some personal connection there for Rhule. Judge for yourself:
As mentioned in that clip, "Grey Street" is far superior:
Siciliano is also wrong here. "Granny" is a good song, "40" is decent, "The Stone" is better and "Seek Up" is the best option he offered.
But none of the tunes he mentioned are the band's best work. Songs like "Ants Marching," "Two Step," and "Jimi Thing" are far superior to any of those mentioned. Here's "Ants Marching" live at Red Rocks:
And "Two Step" from Crash:
"Granny" or "You & I" as the band's best song? F*** out of here. I will fight you over that.