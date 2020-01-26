Matt Patricia Was An Awesome Interview During the Senior Bowl
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 25 2020
Matt Patricia coached during the 2020 Senior Bowl. While Justin Herbert helped his draft stock the most by being named the Practice Player of the Week and MVP of the actual game, it was Patricia who truly shined the brightest.
He did a pretty great interview with the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero during the game. Patricia showed a personality that we haven't seen much during standoffish press conferences following losses.
After going 9-22-1 in his first two seasons as a head coach, hopefully he let's his personality shine this season and leave behind the Belichick-ian unfriendly pressers.
Patricia was also mic'd up earlier this week during Senior Bowl practice and again came off looking pretty good. The only major concern is that pencil which is constantly in danger of poking someone in the eye.
Can we get the Lions on Hard Knocks this season? It's not like being on the show is a death sentence. The 2015 Houston Texans went 9-7! That would be a great season for Patricia.