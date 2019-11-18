Matt Nagy Passed the Buck in Benching Mitch Trubisky By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 17 2019 Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky sat the final Bears drive against the Rams in favor of Chase Daniel. The Bears can call it a hip injury all they want: All you had to do was see the clip of Matt Nagy relaying the news to Trubisky to know he was benched. No trainer appeard to be tending to him on the sidelines. This was a desperate move by Nagy, it didn't pay off, and there's nothing he's going to be able to say to the media after the game to deflect from that.

Nagy has had questionable play calling all season in short yardage situations, and tonight was no different. Further, there was no reason why Trubisky should have thrown the ball 43 times in a game where the Bears never trailed by more than 10 points.

None of this is to suggest that Trubisky has done anything to solidify himself as the long-term answer for the Bears, but benching him for the final drive says everything you need to know about what Nagy thinks about him.

The most frustrating thing about this situation for Bears fans is that it is hard to believe Nagy will be going anywhere. He is on the second season of a five-year contract, and the Bears are traditionally hesitant to fire coaches with multiple years left on their deals.

When the Bears traded for Khalil Mack, they went into win-now mode. They aren't winning now, and they once again don't have a first round pick in the upcoming draft. Any answer at the quarterback position is going to have to come either after the first round or via veteran acquisition.