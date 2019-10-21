Matt Nagy Wants to Shield the Chicago Bears From the Negative Press By Stephen Douglas | Oct 20 2019 Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 36-25. It was the Bears' second straight loss, despite the return of starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky. After the loss, coach Matt Nagy lectured the media about negativity and let them know that he had told his players to ignore all of their negativity.

Matt Nagy lectures the media about negativity. Says he’s telling players “horse blinders and earmuffs,” meaning you ignore all the negativity from the outside. Says he will not allow the media to divide the team. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 21, 2019

It is unclear who in the media forced Trubisky to drop back and throw 54 passes in what was almost exclusively a one-score game throughout the first half. Meanwhile, the Bears ran the ball a total of seven times for 17 yards. Trubisky finished with two touchdown passes, but just 251 yards which works out to a pitiful 4.6 yards per attempt.

Can't imagine what the media would have to say that Nagy wouldn't want his players to see or hear.

The team is in trouble. The quarterback is bad. What's the coach going to do about it? What can he do about it? Nagy has to stick with Trubisky. His only other option is backup Chase Daniel. It's not like there's some free agent available who could take a team to a Super Bowl. Nagy has his crappy quarterback and he has to ride him until he gets fired.