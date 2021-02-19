Matt Miller Joining ESPN as NFL Draft Contributor
By Kyle Koster | Feb 19, 2021, 8:49 AM EST
Matt Miller, a longtime Bleacher Report staple who launched his Substack last week, will join ESPN as an NFL Draft contributor, the network announced this morning. The release trumpets Miller's Get Up debut, happening right now, and subsequent appearances on NFL Live, SportsCenter, NFL Draft and Mock Draft specials, ESPN+ exclusive programs, ESPN Radio and more. Ending a sentence with "and more" is such a smart way to conjure up visions of even greater possibilities, so kudos are warranted there for a nice editorial choice.
“When I was in elementary school a teacher asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up," Miller said. "I told her I wanted to be Mel Kiper, Jr. After a decade helping to build Bleacher Report, it’s my dream come true to join the amazing NFL Draft team at ESPN.”
The draft expert told The Big Lead about his post-Bleacher Report plans last month, which also include a daily radio show and a podcast. It appears he's diversifying his portfolio even more with the latest marquee gig.
Pretty impressive offseason.