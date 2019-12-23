Matt Millen and Tim Brando Join FOX's NFL Booth for Week 17 Slate By Bobby Burack | Dec 23 2019 Matt Millen | Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

FOX Sports is calling in some veterans for the final week of the regular season. With eight games on its Week 17 slate, longtime college football play-by-play commentator Tim Brando will be paired with four-time Super Bowl champion, Matt Millen. Brando and Millen will be joined by sideline reporter Sara Walsh for the Falcons at Buccaneers game.

The experienced Millen spent several years in the booth for CBS, FOX, and Westwood One. Millen left broadcasting in 2001 when he accepted the role of team president for the Detroit Lions. He has since returned to media, working with the Big Ten Network.

Full Week 17 FOX schedule:

1:00 p.m. ET

Saints at Panthers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.

Browns at Bengals: Brandon Gaudin, Robert Smith, and Megan Olivi.

Packers at Lions: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.

Bears at Vikings: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

4:25 p.m. ET

Cardinals at Rams: Chris Meyers, Daryl Johnson, and Laura Okmin.

Redskins at Cowboys: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews.

Eagles at Giants: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.

