Matt LaFluer Bodied Arthur Smith, is Very Proud of His Hair
Arthur Smith is in his first training camp as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. During a Tuesday press conference, Smith took a shot at Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saying he doesn't "spend an hour looking in the mirror before games" like LaFleur does. LaFleur was asked about this comment at his press conference on Wednesday and responded by bragging about his full, dark head of hair.
LaFleur and Smith were both on the Tennessee Titans coaching staff in 2018. LaFleur was the offensive coordinator and Smith the tight ends coach. When LaFleur left for Green Bay after a season Smith took over as OC. Now they're both head coaches.
Unfortunately, the Packers and Falcons do not play each other at all this season so it's unlikely this can escalate any further.