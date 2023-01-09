Someone Wanted Matt LaFleur to Punt Before He Had Mason Crosby Doink a Long Field Goal
Mason Crosby hit the crossbar from the 53-yard field goal attempt during the third quarter of Week 18's Green Bay Packers - Detroit Lions game. Right before Crosby doinked it, Matt LaFleur was shown on the sidelines saying, "you want to punt?"
It looks like LaFleur was hearing the suggestion through his head set. Whoever wanted to punt, they were right. Jared Goff hit Kalif Raymond deep two plays later and then Jamaal Williams scored on the next play to put the Lions ahead, 13-9.
If the Packers don't come back and win then LaFleur will certainly have to answer some questions about who wanted to punt and why he didn't.