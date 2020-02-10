Matt Harvey Nullifies Innings Limit: "I’m going to be fighting every time I get the ball"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Matt Harvey threw 97 pitches in 6.2 innings in a 10-2 Mets win over the Reds on Saturday, as New York clinched the NL East. There has been a lot of drama over Harvey’s innings limit over the past few months, but that appears to be behind the team as they head into the playoffs. The New York Daily News relays quotes from Mets manager Terry Collins that indicate Harvey has overruled his agent, Scott Boras:
In the Yankee game Collins is referring to, Harvey pitched five innings, and gave up no earned runs and just one hit. He was pulled, the Mets bullpen imploded, and the Yankees won 11-2.“For all the things that people have said,” Harvey said after the game, via the Daily News, “the last thing I ever want to do is put the ball down, and we’re on our way to October. I’m going to be there. I’m going to be fighting every time I get the ball.”
None of this to say that Boras is to blame for keeping Harvey’s longevity in mind — that’s his job — but Harvey was in an impossible situation in weighing preservation vs. contribution to a team when you have no idea if or when you’ll be in a pennant race again. In the short term, it appears that all involved will avoid the nightmare media scenario if this had simmered over into the postseason.