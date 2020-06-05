Matt Harvey and the KBO On a Collision Course?
By Kyle Koster | Jun 05 2020
Matt Harvey went 3-5 and posted a 7.41 ERA in 12 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last season. Once one of the best pitchers in all of baseball, it's possible there's something left in the tank. The 31-year-old is currently weighing all his options, which include trying to mount a renaissance in Korea.
KBO insider Daniel Kim relays that the righthander's representatives have begun conversations with teams in the league.
KBO rosters allow a maximum of three foreign players and only two can be pitchers. There doesn't seem to be an immediate market, but an argument could be made that Harvey would immediately become a top-line starter.
The calculus here is interesting. If Major League Baseball and its players cannot come to an accord and the season is abandoned, KBO roster spots become gold-plated. Playing would mean staying sharp and auditioning on the only stage available for auditions.
Again, this is a developing labor situation shifting by the day. But there does seem to be a reality available in which mid-tier Major Leaguers attempt to get on the diamond by unconventional means, including the Korean option.