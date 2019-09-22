VIDEO: Matt Gay Misses Game-Winning Field Goal for Buccaneers By Ryan Phillips | Sep 22 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Matt Gay was having a pretty good Sunday until he was forced to line up for a 34-yard, game-winning field goal. Then it all went to hell.

Gay's Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a stellar late drive while trailing 32-31 to get into position for an absolute chip-shot field goal. The ball was on the New York Giants' 16-yard-line, and was set up perfectly for Gay to be the hero.

Here's what happened:

The snap was good, the hold was solid but Gay just whiffed. Up to that point, Gay had been 4-for-4 on field goals on Sunday, though he had missed an extra point earlier.

Gay is a rookie, after the Bucs selected him with a fifth-round pick out of Utah in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The missed kick gave Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones the win in his first NFL start. That was quite a finish.