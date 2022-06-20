Roundup: Matt Fitzpatrick Wins U.S. Open; Manny Machado Injured; Airlines Cancel 1,500 Flights
Matt Fitzpatrick wins U.S Open ... Paul Haggis detained in sexual assault case ... Thousands of flights cancelled over the weekend ... Airlines are cancelling a ton of flights ... FINA bans transgender swimmers from women's events ... Expect stock sell-off to continue this week ... Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix ... "Jurassic World Dominion" beat "Lightyear" at the box office ... A review of "The Black Phone" ... Warner Bros. likely to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash ... Manny Machado suffers ankle injury ... LIV Golf will apply to earn points in the World Golf Rankings ... Blue Jays and Yankees combine for nine home runs ... NFL seeking significant suspension of Deshaun Watson ... Draymond Green and Ja Morant sparred on Twitter ...
Australia beat Peru to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup.
Westworld Season 4 trailer.
John Mulaney and his "What's New Pussycat" story always kills.
Rolling Stones -- "Paint It, Black"