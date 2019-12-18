Inside the Career and Life of Matt Barrie By Bobby Burack | Dec 19 2019 Matt Barrie, ESPN | ESPN Images

Matt Barrie joins the podcast this week to talk about his rise at ESPN, college football, his career, working with Elle Duncan, his blue suits, his hair, grammar, the decade, The Sopranos, and much more.

Listen: Below | Download: Here

