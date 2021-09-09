'The Matrix: Resurrections' Trailer as Awesome as Expected
There will be a new The Matrix movie coming out in December. This is excellent news for those who love Keanu Reeves defeating an unthinkable amount of enemies over the course of two hours, which should be everyone on the planet.
We got a teaser trailer earlier this week. Now we have our first full and official trailer for The Matrix: Resurrections. It looks freaking awesome.
I, for one, cannot wait. I'm not entirely sure what the connection is to the original trilogy (I guess Neo was reborn inside the matrix after the end of The Matrix: Revolutions and then took the blue pill?) but either way it seems like we'll get our hefty dose of Neo using his wild powers to bend the world to his will. That's all we really want. It looked like he was using the Force at points in this trailer.
Also, Neil Patrick Harris is his therapist. Great news for everyone. December 22 can't get here soon enough.