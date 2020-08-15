Matisse Thybulle Should Be in 'The Matrix'
By Liam McKeone | Aug 15 2020
Matisse Thybulle has been quite remarkable on the defensive side of the ball as a rookie. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is already a menace as an on-ball defender and wreaks havoc in the passing lanes. He has All-NBA Defense written all over him, even if his offensive game still needs a lot of work.
It turns out he's also a descendant of Neo. Or at least that's what this video suggests. Professional athletes are constantly in tune with their bodies and their immediate surroundings, but it doesn't take away from how impressive and potentially paranormal Thybulle's reflexes were here.
This is how I imagine his conversation with Brett Brown went before the game:
"So you're saying I can dodge basketballs?"
"I'm saying, you won't have to."
You are the Chosen One, Matisse. Embrace your powers. Maybe it'll be the boost Philly needs to get past Boston next week.