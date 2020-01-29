VIDEO: Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman Square Off On Radio Row
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 29 2020
Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman created some drama on radio row at the Super Bowl Wednesday afternoon. The two UFC stars got into a heated yelling match in front of a crowd of onlookers, potentially presaging a future bout between the two.
Check it out from several angles:
Well those two chaps clearly don't fancy each other.
Masvidal is the UFC's current "BMF" champion after beating Nate Diaz by TKO (via a doctor stoppage) in November. Usman is the UFC's welterweight champ after knocking out Colby Covington in December. Both men fight in the welterweight division, and both are on winning streaks right now.
Conor McGregor appears headed for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, which means neither Usman nor Masvidal are likely to be his next opponent. If that's the case, a bout between the two men for the welterweight title makes the most sense for Dana White and the UFC.
Am I saying this was an entirely orchestrated confrontation in front of a ton of assembled media members in order to hype a future fight? No, of course not. I would never suggest fight promoters would do such a thing!