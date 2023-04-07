Pictures Of Fallen Trees at the Masters Are Incredible
Three massive pine trees collapsed onto the course during the second round at the Masters on Friday. They fell squarely into the17th tee box, causing chaos. Minutes later play was halted due to dangerous weather conditions. Pictures from the scene show how lucky we all are that no one was seriously injured.
What follows are some shots of the fallen trees.
That just gives you an idea of the scale of what we're dealing with here. Those trees are massive and they were toppled due to the high winds sweeping the course. The area was packed with spectators and it is, frankly, amazing no one was injured.
The golf action on the course has been suspended for the day.