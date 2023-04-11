Masters Ratings Hit Five-Year High For Final Round on CBS
This year's Masters tournament was an unpredictable affair as inclement weather forced a couple of rain delays. The conclusion of Round 3 and the entirety of Round 4 were played on Sunday as Jon Rahm completed his comeback and defeated Brooks Koepka handily down the stretch. The inconsistency of play for the last 36 holes (and the lack of Tiger Woods) did not deter viewers as CBS reports the final round of the Masters was up nearly 20 percent year-over-year and the most-watched golf telecast of the last five years.
Pretty good numbers to post considering Rahm held at least a multi-shot lead for most of the last round and Koepka was obviously falling apart.
Some will say this number wouldn't have been possible without LIV players. That very might be the case; Koepka, a recognizable name, getting off to a roaring start and then standing pat as Rahm caught up was good television. Phil Mickelson going on a tear over his final 18 holes to end up tied for second was fun. Perhaps the potential drama of a LIV win drew some eyeballs.
Ultimately, though, it is the Masters. The numbers are always going to be good because it is golf's premier event. Viewership hitting a five-year high is impressive but reflective of the sort of ratings rebound that most sports have enjoyed this year after the pandemic interrupted and changed standard viewing habits.
A resounding victory for CBS, regardless of the why behind it all.