Master P's Son Got a $2 Million Endorsement From a Tech Company
We're just a few days into the Name Image Likeness era and we've already seen a fascinating variety of athletes cashing in. The biggest deal to be announced so far was Master P's son, Hercy Miller, an incoming Tennessee State freshman, who signed an eye-popping $2 million deal with Web Apps America.
Seems weird that a company whose website has little more than a working contact page gave someone two million bucks. Their clients appear to be mostly independent Texas-based businesses and non-profits. There aren't many mentions of the company that don't relate to the Miller news.
Now, obviously Miller, who won't play many nationally televised games at Tennessee State, is capitalizing off his fame. He has a famous father and getting in the Hercy Miller business is basically getting in the Master P business.
It's definitely an interesting use of NIL. Good luck to all the schools' compliance departments trying to sort out all these deals.