Mason Rudolph Took Really Scary Head Hit from Ravens Defense
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019
Mason Rudolph went down after he got sandwiched between Brandon Carr and Earl Thomas on a brutal-looking hit. The comparative good news is that Rudolph was conscious and talking; Rudolph walked off the field supported by teammates.
Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie out of Samford, is Rudolph's backup after the Steelers already lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season.
Update: The reason Rudolph walked off instead of being carted was that the cart malfunctioned: