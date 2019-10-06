Mason Rudolph Took Really Scary Head Hit from Ravens Defense By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Mason Rudolph went down after he got sandwiched between Brandon Carr and Earl Thomas on a brutal-looking hit. The comparative good news is that Rudolph was conscious and talking; Rudolph walked off the field supported by teammates.

Mason Rudolph knocked out cold. Scary play.. pic.twitter.com/HUcZyPuvRI — Jonesy (@RoyJonesy) October 6, 2019

Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie out of Samford, is Rudolph's backup after the Steelers already lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season.

Update: The reason Rudolph walked off instead of being carted was that the cart malfunctioned: