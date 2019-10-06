The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Mason Rudolph Took Really Scary Head Hit from Ravens Defense

By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 06 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 06: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens on October 6, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Mason Rudolph went down after he got sandwiched between Brandon Carr and Earl Thomas on a brutal-looking hit. The comparative good news is that Rudolph was conscious and talking; Rudolph walked off the field supported by teammates.

Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie out of Samford, is Rudolph's backup after the Steelers already lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season.

Update: The reason Rudolph walked off instead of being carted was that the cart malfunctioned: